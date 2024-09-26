Actor Siddique Allegedly Flees From Kerala Amid Rape Case Investigation; Police Issue Lookout Notice

The Kerala Police has issued a lookout notice against Malayalam actor Siddique who is reportedly on the run after the court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in a sexual assault case. The notice, issued to all the district police chiefs in Kerala, comes in the wake of suspicion that the 61-year-old actor may have fled the state.Since the Kerala High Court dismissed his plea on Tuesday, the actor's phone had been switched off, and the police did not even find him at his home in Aluva, Ernakulam.

The actress, who filed the sexual assault case against Siddique in August, has expressed concerns regarding the actor going missing and is worried if authorities were trying to protect him. Following the allegations, Siddique stepped down as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).The actor, who has been charged with rape (Section 376) and criminal intimidation (Section 506), has dismissed the actress's allegations.

Siddique made his acting debut with the film Aa Neram Alppa Dooram (1985). He got a break with the comedy film In Harihar Nagar (1990). Due to its success, He acted in a variety of comic roles during the early-1990s in films such as Godfather, Manthrikacheppu, Simhavalan Menon, Kasargode Khadarbhai, Thiruthalvaadi, Mughamudra, Kunukkitta Kozhi, and Welcome to Kodaikanal.

Siddique turned to more serious roles with Asuravamsam and Lelam. He also did a notable villain role in Sathyameva Jayathe (2001), which led to a succession of similar roles. In 2004, he was awarded the Kerala State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performances in Sasneham Sumitra and Choonda. Siddique ventured into production by co-producing the film Nandanam (2002) under Bhavana Cinema. In 2013, he received the Nandi Special Jury Award for Naa Bangaaru Talli.

