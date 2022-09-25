Actor Sreenath Bhasi booked for abusing anchor during movie promotions

actor Sreenath Bhasi has been booked for insulting and abusing the anchor during an interview he gave for the film promotions recently. A case has been filed against the Malayalam actor known for featuring in films like Trance, Third World Boys and many more. Bhasi was giving an interview to a popular entertainment YouTube channel to promote his latest movie Chattambi. He was visibly annoyed by some of the questions that were asked of him during the interview. As a result, he started to alleged insult the anchor.

The video of Bhasi's interview that has led to a case being filed against him has been circulating on social media. One of the questions asked of Bhasi was to rate his co-actors on the basis of their 'rowdiness'. Though Bhasi attempted to deflect the question at first, it seemed like he became restless when the interview was not progressing well. He was heard in the video asking if he could leave.

After this, Bhasi asked the anchor to refrain from posing 'silly' questions. The actor was also heard telling the crew to stop filming. The YouTube channel alleged that Bhasi verbally abused the crew after the camera was turned off. In a video posted on the channel, the crew alleges that Bhasi used swear words that were deeply insulting to women. Bhasi was interviewed by two female anchors when this incident occured. Earlier, the makers of Chattambi also revealed that the film got delayed by three months because of Sreenath Bhasi. In fact, after the shoot, the Chattambi crew apologised for his behaviour.