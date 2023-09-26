Actor Suniel Shetty added an extra flair to Dr. Vivek Bindra's "Entrepreneurs Launchpad" program

In Dr. Vivek Bindra's special event, actor Suniel Shetty shared business tips. In Dr. Vivek Bindra's special event, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty participated as a speaker and motivated thousands of entrepreneurs present at the event. During his session, Suniel Shetty shared his success mantra with entrepreneurs. He emphasized that to achieve success, one should start by working with discipline and effectively managing their time. He also stressed the importance of prioritizing family and taking good care of one's health. He mentioned that by following this mantra, he first became a successful actor and then succeeded as an entrepreneur.

During his session, Suniel Shetty also engaged in discussions with the entrepreneurs in the program and provided answers to their questions. This is not the first time Suniel Shetty has appeared with Dr. Vivek Bindra. Prior to this, Suniel Shetty and Dr. Vivek Bindra were part of a funding reality show called "Horses Stable," where Suniel Shetty was the anchor, and Dr. Vivek Bindra was the show's special mentor. This production by Suniel Shetty aired on television channels.

Suniel Shetty is known worldwide as a fantastic actor. However, in addition to being a successful actor, Suniel Shetty is also a successful entrepreneur. He has several business ventures to his name. Suniel Shetty operates a wellness center called "Smaash" and a chain of gyms under the name "F2 Fitness." He also owns numerous restaurants and clubs. Besides, he has ventured into the real estate business and invests in various startups and businesses. By sharing his experiences related to these businesses, Suniel Shetty boosted the morale of thousands of entrepreneurs present at the event and inspired them to progress in the field of business. In this "Entrepreneurs Launchpad" program, apart from Suniel Shetty, many other well-known business celebrities from India, such as Vivek Oberoi, Khan Sir, and social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, were also present. They all shared their experiences with the audience.