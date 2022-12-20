Actor Ullas Pandalam’s wife dies by suicide

Malayalam actor Ullas Pandalam's wife Asha (38) was found hanging at their house in Pandalam. Ullas had informed the Pandalam police that his wife was missing. Following which, a police team arrived at their house for inspection and Asha was found dead.

According to the police, the death occurred while Ullas was at home. Asha and her children had slept on the first floor the other day.Ullas Pandalam is known for his performances in television comedy shows and movies.