Actor Vinay Forrt's father passes away, Celebs offer condolences

MV Mani, father of actor Vinay Forrt, passed away at Fort Kochi Chirattapalam Mantra. He was 76 years old. Sharing a picture of his father, the actor wrote, “My Achan has passed away, please remember him in your prayers.” There were several industry members who offered condolences. Kunchacko Boban wrote ‘Prayers dear’, Gowri Nandha mentioned ‘Rest in peace’, Alphonse Puthren wrote ‘Prayers brother’, Shwetha Menon commented saying ‘Pranaaamam strength to you’.

Vinay made his cinematic debut in the Malayalam film Ritu (2009)in a small role as a gay, but one which earned him recognition. He costarred in The Blueberry Hunt (2011), an English film by Anup Kurian with Naseeruddin Shah in the lead. He played a notabe role in Navagatharkku Swagatham (2012). But the film was a failure at box office. Vinay went on to play minor roles in several movies. He was noted for his role as Nanmayil Suran in Shutter (2012). The film was a critical and commercial success and was screened at various International film festivals.Vinay played a notable supporting role in the 2014 thriller 7th Day.Vinay finally got his breakthrough by portraying Vimal Sir in Alphonse Putharen's Premam. This role with a comic shade earned him wide recognition and some of his dialogues from the movie eventually developed a cult following.