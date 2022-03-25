Actress and Tarot-card reader Munisha Khatwani ties knot with Sameer Thakur

TV actress and tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani got hitched to Sameer Thakur in an intimate wedding ceremony at Laxmi Narayan Temple in Mumbai. Munisha and Sameer's wedding was attended by several high-profile celebrities from the entertainment industry. The couple had postponed the wedding date three times and they finally tied the knot.

The pre-wedding rituals commenced on March 22 with a mehendi ceremony, and cocktail and engagement on the following day.In an interview with the ETimes, the tarot card reader, Munisha Khatwani, revealed that she would tie the knot with her entrepreneur boyfriend, Sameer Thakur, on March 25, 2022, in Mumbai. She added that they would have an intimate mehendi ceremony a day before her close-knit wedding at a temple.