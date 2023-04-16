Actress Apurva Nemlekar's 28-year-old brother passes away due to cardiac arrest

Actress Apurva Nemlekar took to social media to inform the sudden demise of her brother Omkar Nemlekar. Aged 28, he died after suffering cardiac actress. Apurva, known for her works in Marathi films and television shows, shared a few pics and penned an emotional note on Instagram in her brother’s remembrance. She wrote, “I would give anything for just one more day, just one more second. But I've learned to trust in unconditional love because one profound thing about death is the love never dies.

Apurva also said that she is taking time to cope with the loss. She wrote, "I'll carry it on the days when I find courage to heal and to grow. I'll carry it with me always someday we will meet again and we will no longer be seperated by time or space. But untill that day, I'll find comfort in knowing that you are still with me. your heart safely tucked inside mine. Some hearts just belong together and nothing will ever change that. I loved you then. I love u now. Always did. Always will. Forever in my mind. Forever in my heart. I will carry you. On the work front, Apurva is currently busy with her film and TV projects.