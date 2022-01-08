Actress Ayesha Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Ayesha Singh, who is a part of Star Plus' show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', has contacted COVID-19. Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar, Producers, Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, have issued a statement about Ayesha's diagnosis. As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol.

Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”Ayesha Singh started her acting career with the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and has also been part of the film, Adrishya in 2017. Since 2020, she has been playing the female protagonist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.A day ago, four actors of 'Pandya Store' tested positive for coronavirus. On Friday (January 7), Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar have tested positive for coronavirus. Producers Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjoy Waddhwa of Sphere origins issued a statement about the actors' health update. They informed that the four of them are currently under quarantine.

