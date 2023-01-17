Actress Evelyn Sharma announces second pregnancy

Actress Evelyn Sharma, who welcomed her first child almost one-and-a-half year back, is all set to embrace motherhood again. The actress took to social media and announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, an Indo-Australian dental surgeon Dr Tushaan Bhindi.

The photo shared by Evelyn showed her with a heavy baby bump. She was clad in a black crop top and flaunted her bump. Captioning the photos, she wrote, "Can't wait to hold you in my arms!! Baby 2 is on the way. Actress Evelyn Sharma got married to her long-term beau and fiance Tushaan Bhindi on May 15, 2021. In June, she had taken to Instagram to share gorgeous photos from her dreamy countryside wedding in Australia. She currently resides in Australia with her husband and daughter - Ava. The actress celebrated her daughter's first birthday in November last year and shared pics and videos from the celebrations with her fans.