Actress Hina Khan Hospitalised Due to High Fever, Shares Health Update with Fans

Popular actress Hina Khan, known for her roles in television and films, shared concerning news with her fans on Thursday as she revealed being hospitalized in Mumbai due to a persistent high fever. The actress expressed her distress over the prolonged treatment, spanning four days, without a significant improvement.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina posted an image of a thermometer indicating a body temperature of 102°F on Thursday morning. “I have had four terrible terrible nights of high-grade fever. This shit won't come down only. Continuous 102-103 temperature. Uff no energy left now. It’s sickening. #lifeupdates for all those who are worried for me, I will bounce back. Inshallah, send in your love please," she wrote on her Instagram.

In another story, the actor shared her picture from the hospital bed as he received treatment. “Life updates Day 4. #onedayatatime.”

Hina Khan, who recently featured in the film "Country Of Blind," based on H.G Wells' novel about the lives of the sightless, has garnered praise for her performance. The movie, which also stars Anushka Sen, Shoib Nikash Shah, Namita Lal, Inamulhaq, Pradyuman Singh Mall, and Jitendra Rai, was released in the USA in October across 14 theatres, receiving acclaim from audiences.

Notably, "Country of Blind" has been included in the nomination race for the Oscars 2024, marking a significant achievement. Hina Khan expressed her excitement, saying, "Fingers crossed for this to turn into a nomination! I am extremely happy to see all the hard work pay off in such a special way. From Cannes to the Oscars, it’s been an exciting journey. This film has only garnered lots of love, and it is lovely to see an Independent Indian production hitting such an amazing milestone! Being able to represent India on such prestigious platforms like Cannes and now the Oscars is truly a moment of pride for me and our entire film team!