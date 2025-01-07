Actress Honey Rose Files Complaint Against Businessman Boby Chemmanur for Obscene Remarks and Harassment

Actress Honey Rose lodged a complaint on Tuesday against businessman Bobby Chemmanur, accusing him of making "obscene remarks" towards her. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she had filed the complaint at the Ernakulam Central Police Station, citing "continuous obscene remarks" directed at her by Chemmanur. She further indicated plans to take legal action against others with a similar "mentality." "There will also be complaints against your associates who share the same mindset as you. You may trust your money, but I trust the power of the law," she wrote.

The issue began when Honey Rose criticized an individual for posting double-meaning comments about her online. This prompted a series of defamatory remarks under her social media post, leading her to lodge a formal complaint with the police. A case has been registered against 30 individuals, though only one arrest has been made so far.

In response to the police action, Honey Rose reiterated her determination on social media. "If criticisms against me contain indecent and obscene references, I will pursue you, utilizing all the protections provided to women under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," she wrote. Addressing online trolls, she declared, "To those using indecent and obscene language on social media, I declare war on behalf of all women facing similar situations. "Honey Rose is a prominent actress known for her work in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films.

Boby Chemmanur is an Indian businessman and philanthropist from Thrissur, Kerala. He is the chairman of Chemmanur International Group, a business conglomerate with interests in jewelry, real estate, hospitality, and finance. Boby Chemmanur is known for his active presence on social media and has a significant following. He dedicates a portion of his earnings and time to charitable activities, including the establishment of Life Vision Charity Homes, which provides care for destitute individuals.



