Malayalam Actress Honey Rose Accuses Man of Stalking and Sexual Harassment

Malayalam actress Honey Rose has come forward with allegations against an individual for stalking her and making sexually inappropriate remarks, including through media platforms. In a detailed Facebook post, she claimed these actions were intended to outrage her modesty and questioned whether such behavior could go unchecked due to the perpetrator’s perceived wealth and influence.

Without revealing the identity of the accused, Rose shared that the individual had initially invited her as a guest to a programme, which she had attended. However, after declining subsequent invitations, the person allegedly resorted to retaliation, using media platforms to make offensive comments targeting her.

In her post, Rose highlighted the lack of effective legal recourse and expressed concern about whether women are adequately protected under the law from such behavior. She pointed out that acts like stalking and making sexually coloured remarks are recognized as criminal offences but lamented the challenges in seeking justice.

While addressing the issue, the actress noted that she had previously ignored such remarks with contempt and sympathy. However, she clarified that her silence did not imply an inability to respond to such acts and expressed her determination to stand against harassment.