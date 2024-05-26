Actress Huma Qureshi Urges Brands to Support 'Small and Independent Films' at Cannes 2024 Instead on Investing on People

The Cannes Film Festival is renowned for its prestige, with walking the red carpet considered a significant honor. Numerous Indian celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, and Hina Khan, have graced this esteemed event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a perennial presence on the Cannes red carpet. This year, the red carpet saw a diverse array of Indian faces, including Ankush Bahuguna, Vishnu Kaushal, RJ Karishma, Nancy Tyagi, and Raj Shamani, alongside Avneet Kaur. Notably, these individuals from non-filmy backgrounds were representing various brands. Actress Huma Qureshi, who made her debut in 2014, highlighted the presence of attendees without film backgrounds, she stated that instead of investing on influencer invest on Indian films.

Maharani actress expressed her disappointment on Instagram regarding the presence of individuals at the Cannes Film Festival who have no connection to the film industry. She emphasized the festival's celebration of art and urged brands and companies to redirect their resources towards supporting small and independent films and home-grown storytellers. Reflecting on her own journey, Huma Qureshi celebrated the 10th anniversary of her Cannes debut in 2022.

She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note and a carousel of throwback pictures, reminiscing about her first film, her Cannes experience, and her gratitude towards director Anurag Kashyap for believing in her. She also expressed amazement at the success of the film's team and reminisced about the fun they had during its making. Currently, Huma is busy shooting for her movie Gulabi, reportedly based on a true story. Additionally, she is set to appear in Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3, showcasing her diverse range as an actress across different mediums.