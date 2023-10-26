Actress Kritika Kamra excited to be working on a project backed by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor

Kritika Kamra, known for her stellar performances, is all set to grace the silver screen once again with her upcoming project "Gyaarah Gyaarah." This thriller film, backed by the creative genius of Karan Johar and the visionary Guneet Monga, promises to be unique experience. Kritika Kamra, who recently garnered widespread acclaim for her role as Habiba in the successful series "Bambai Meri Jaan," has proven herself as a versatile and talented actress. Her character, Habiba, showed a brand new side to Kritika as a female gangster on screen and also received accolades from both fans and critics alike.

Expressing her enthusiasm about joining forces with the esteemed producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, Kritika Kamra had this to say: "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah,' a project that brings together the incredible vision of Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Working with such great minds in the industry is an absolute honor, and I am eagerly looking forward to this incredible journey. It’s definitely a huge check off my list to work with makers who are backing such unique stories and this one is definitely a highlight”."Gyaarah Gyaarah" is set to take the audience on a heart-pounding ride, as Kritika Kamra steps into the shoes of a fearless cop. Her character promises to be a revelation, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.As Kritika gears up for her role in this high-octane thriller, fans and cinephiles can expect nothing less than a gripping and unforgettable cinematic experience.