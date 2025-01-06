Actress Muskan Nancy James Files Police Complaint Against Her Husband, Sister-in-Law Hansika Motwani and Mother-in-Law

Popular television actress Muskan Nancy James has filed an FIR against her husband Prashant Motwani, sister-in-law and actress Hansika Motwani, and her mother-in-law. Muskan reportedly alleged that her mother-in-law Jyoti Motwani, and Hansika interfered in her marital life and demanded expensive gifts, money. She also accused them of fraudulent actions involving property.

According to media reports, an FIR was lodged in Amboli Police Station, Mumbai, on December 18, 2024, under sections 498-A, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).Muskan has made several shocking revelations while filing a police report. In the FIR, it has been reportedly mentioned that due to domestic violence, Muskan developed Bell’s Palsy, a condition that causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face. Opening up about seeking help from the police, Muskan informed ETimes, "An FIR has been registered against Prashant, Hansika and Jyoti Motwani. I have sought legal assistance now. At this point, I am not at liberty to comment further."

Muskan and her husband have been living separately since the last two years. Prashant is not in India presently. Hansika has also not reacted to the FIR yet. She is currently busy with her work commitments. Muskan married Prashant in 2020, but the couple separated in 2022. Professionally, the actress has been part of TV shows like Thodi Khushi Thode Gham, Mata Ki Chowki, Adaalat, Crime Patrol, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Agent Raghav – Crime Branch, and more.

