Actress Parul Gulati gets Rs 1 crore for her hair extension brand on Shark Tank

Parul Gulati, a television and film actress, recently appeared on the second season of 'Shark Tank India' to seek funding for her business. The actress-turned-entrepreneur is the owner of a hair extension brand called Nish Hair.

During the episode, Parul was seen asking for an investment of Rs 1 crore for Nish Hair for 2 per cent equity. While sharks Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta offered her Rs 1 crore for 3 per cent equity, it was shark Amit Jain, who offered her Rs 1 crore for 2 per cent equity.

Vineeta and Amit were also seen getting into a heated argument over the deal, but Parul finally managed to crack it and take home a cheque worth Rs 1 crore from Amit Jain.

She later penned a note of gratitude on her Instagram handle and also flaunted her cheque. "I have had this cheque for a while now & how i wanted to share my joy with you all . I MADE IT with my business . Who could have ever thought my business will one day be valued at 50 Crores," she gushed.

Parul has been a part of several renowned shows and films. She became a household name with her stint in 'P.O.W.- Bandi Yuddh Ke'. She has also been a part of shows like 'Haq Se', 'Selection Day', and 'Girls Hostel', among others. She is also quite a popular face in the Punjabi film industry.