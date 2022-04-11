Actress Pranitha Subhash expecting first child with husband Nitin

Pranitha Subhash, who has worked in several Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films, is soon going to welcome her first baby with husband Nitin. Sharing the news on her Instagram with some mushy pictures she wrote, "For my husband's 34th bday, the angles above have a present for us. "In an interview with the Times of India, Pranitha revealed that she has completed her first trimester but is a little superstitious about revealing her due date.

“The family believes a lot in drishti and since this is our first child, everyone is concerned about putting out too many details. "For the unversed, Pranitha tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 30, 2021.The wedding was a low-key affair due to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions. Pranitha made her Telugu debut with Baava in 2010 and also a Kannada movie Porki. Since then the talented actress has entertained her audiences with movies like Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Brahmotsavam (2016), and more. The stunning actress was last seen in the movie NTR: Kathanayakudu in the year 2019.

