Actress Richa Chadha turned 34th today, see her best performances of all time

We all know the actors are brilliant in their respective fields, but when it comes to giving justice to the character then no one can match actress Richa Chada, known for her bold personality and styles, Richa is one of the leading actress now.

Her performances in all the movie is commendable, people may not remember the movie but they never forget Richa's character, and now the versatile actress turned 34th today on December 18, 2021. On the occasion of her special day, let's recall some of her best movies in the Hindi cinema.

1) Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1

One of the best crime-action-thriller in Hindi cinema Gangs of Wasseypur, the craze amongst fans for this movie is next level. Richa's bold and aggressive character was loved by many and it is her one of the best performances, this film also made Richa a Filmfare award winner.

2) Fukrey

Richa is best known for movie Fukrey, despite being so many stars in the movie, Richa come up differently in everyone's mind. No one can forget the Bholi Punjaban and her gangster aura.

3) Masaan

This movie was the biggest break in Richa career, Richa played the role of girl, who caught after having a causal sex. The movie also received standing ovation at the Cannes film festival.

4) Sarbjit

Again in Sarbjit Richa impressed everyone, and also get nominated in Filmfare awards for best supporting role female. The story was about Indian man who sentenced death by Pakistan court for alleged terrorism, in this movie Richa played the role of Sukhpreet Kaur, Sarbjit's wife the man who spent 22 years in Pakistan jail.

5) Shakeela

This movie was really experimental for Richa, in this movie she played the role of an adult star of 1990s from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Who acted in many Indian language adult films like Malayalam, Telugu ,Tamil and Kannada.