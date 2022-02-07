Actress Sanusha Santhosh's post on Insta wins hearts

Chennai, Feb 7 A post, spreading positivity and compassion, put out by actress Sanusha Santhosh seems to be winning the hearts of her followers on Instagram.

The actress, who has delivered impressive performances in Tamil films like 'Renigunta' and 'Kodiveeran', recently wrote, "If anyone hasn't told you today. Dear, I am proud of you. Keep going… It is going to be okay & you will enjoy the best days of your life. Just that, no one ever injured their eyesight by looking on the bright side !! Heal beautifully and be the amazing self you are, in & out…"

In addition to this, the actress, who has also worked extensively in Malayalam, posted a few lines by Lana Rafaela.

Titled 'I think it's brave', the lines went thus. "I think it's brave that you get up in the morning even if your soul is weary and your bones ache for a rest.

"I think it's brave that you keep on living even if you don't know how to anymore.

"I think it's brave that you push away the waves rolling in every day and you decide to fight.

"I know there are days when you feel like giving up but I thik it's brave you never do."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor