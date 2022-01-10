Actress Shobhana tests positive for Omicron virus after taking both doses of vaccine

Actress Shobana has tested positive for Omicron. She took to her social media handle to inform her fans and followers about the same and urged everyone to get vaccinated and take necessary precautions. Shobana shared that she had taken precautions, however, has contracted the new variant. She further detailed the symptoms she had, on the first day which included joint pains and sore throat. Shobana also added that she had taken both doses of the vaccines.“When the world sleeps magically! I have contracted Omicron despite taking precautions. My symptoms were joint pains, chills, and a scratchy throat which was followed by a slightly sore throat.

This was only on the first day! And every day my symptoms reduce greatly. I’m glad I took both my vaccines as I believe that it prevents the disease from progressing by 85 percent. Continuing further she said, I urge everyone else to do the same if you haven’t done so already. I hope and pray that this variant marks the end of the pandemic… (sic),” Shobana said in her social media post.On the work front, Shobana’s latest outing in Malayalam was ‘Varane Avashyamund’. The movie was released in 2020. She essayed the lead role along with her ‘Manichithrathazhu’ co-star Suresh Gopi, and the film was helmed by Anoop Sathyan. ‘Varane Avashyamund’ also featured KPAC Lalitha, Dulquer Salmaan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. Shobana is yet to announce her next film.