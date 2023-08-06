Actress Shruti Shanmuga Priya's Husband Arvind Shekar Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest At 30

TV actress Shruti Shanmuga Priya's husband, Arvind Shekhar, passed away at the age of 30 due to cardiac arrest. The couple got married in May last year, after dating for several years. Arvind, who is a civil engineer and a fitness enthusiast, had won the Mr. Tamil Nadu Championship 2022. Unfortunately, on August 2, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed.

She took to Instagram to share a video in which she requested YouTube and news channels not to spread rumours about her husband's death. Shruti shared her first statement, requesting privacy at this hour. She wrote, "A kind request to all the YouTube channels, News Chanels and media. Pls stop spreading rumours and don’t hurt us please. We’re trying to overcome an extremely difficult situation and giving strength to elders. Your news videos for likes and views that is going to fetch you money will definitely devastate us by the unwanted fake info that you’re posting . So watch out before u post any irrelevant content in ur channels. It’s giving us more pain and agony in this situation. Thank you for understanding. Arvind is always next to us. She further added, "And my real gratitude for my friends and family who took major efforts to give me strength at this time with your Condolences . Your love keeps us alive. Thank u from the bottom of my heart.

Shruti Shanmuga Priya is widely recognised for her role in the popular TV show 'Nadhaswaram', directed by Thirumurugan. In the show, she portrayed one of the four sisters of the protagonist, Gopi.Apart from this, Shruti has also acted in daily soaps like 'Vani Rani', 'Kalyana Parisu', and 'Ponnoonjal', and has made appearances in a few films.