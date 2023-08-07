Actress Sindhu dies after prolonged battle with breast cancer

Actress Sindhu breathed her last on August 7. She was popularly known for her role in Angadi Theru. Aged 44, she died after a long battle with breast cancer. As per reports, she couldn’t afford hospital expenses and hence was getting treated at home for a while. But after her condition worsened, she was admitted to a hospital in Kilipakkam.

Sindhu had previously shared a video back in 2020 on social media, where she'd revealed her diagnosis of breast cancer. She had urged her followers to extend financial support so she could deal with the condition. After the deterioration of her condition, she was given treatment at a private hospital in Kilipakkam, Chennai. As per a report, Sindhu's last video was heartwrenching as she requested mercy killing unable to bear the pain of the advanced stage of cancer.

Sindhu started acting as a child artist, as per reports. She is said to have endured poverty, which made acting in films tough for her. She got married at 14, which led to a troubled wedding life. It is also reported that she had to struggle alone to raise her child. Sindhu has been seen in films such as Angadi Theru, Nadodigal, Naan Mahaan Ala, Thenavattu and Karuppusamy Kuthagaitharar