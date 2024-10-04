Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Calls Out Bandra Police for Refusing to File Complaint After Friend's Brutal Assault by Husband

Bollywood actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, known for her role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, has called on the Mumbai Police to take action against a man who allegedly assaulted his wife. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Suchitra shared that the victim, a friend of hers, had approached the Bandra Police to file an official complaint against her husband, but her request was denied. The incident came to light on Thursday, October 3, when the victim took to X to express her distress, stating, “After being brutally assaulted by my husband, #Bandrapolice sends me back with NC. No FIR. No Medicals done. #lostfaithinmumpolice.”

Deeply disturbed. Today a dearest girlfriend went to complain at #bandrapolicestation that her husband had hit her YET again, but she was dismissed off stating there are no visible signs of injury so no case here & she shld file a dv case in court instead of police station

1/1 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 3, 2024

Too upset right now on the matter of #bandrapolicestation so callously dismissing a case of a beaten/ assualted woman.

Backslapping with criminal husband



Women need a compassionate society. Women need safe laws, to be heard, protected.#enoughisenough.



More tomorrow — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 3, 2024

Suchitra responded to her post, tagging the Mumbai Police and expressing concern, stating, “@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice, please help. I've witnessed this man brutally assaulting his wife over the years. The only reason @torcato_sakina kept silent for many years was for the children. He's at it again. How safe are #women in #India if even the police do not support them?”

Do u think a battered woman in such severe trauma can think so practically?

Y shld she go herself to prove she was assaulted? Its the job of @MumbaiPolice

to have done that.

Instead of doubting her /treating her like wrongdoer for complaining .#patriarchysucks#enoughisenoughhttps://t.co/dW2CDHWeJW — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 3, 2024

In another post, Suchitra expressed her deep concern saying, “Today a dearest girlfriend went to complain at #bandrapolicestation that her husband had hit her yet again, but she was dismissed, stating there are no visible signs of injury, so no case here. She should file a DV case in court instead of at the police station.” She further criticized the police, saying, “Her pleas to be taken to the hospital for an examination of assault were dismissed. Must a woman have to bleed to death before she is accorded protection? #Wakeupindia #enoughisenough.”Expressing her disappointment with the police's handling of the situation, Suchitra added, “I’m too upset right now about #bandrapolicestation so callously dismissing a case of a beaten/assaulted woman. Women need a compassionate society. Women need safe laws, to be heard and protected.”On the professional front, Suchitra was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Guilty Minds, released in 2022.

Suchitra is best known for her role in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa which released in 1994. Regarded by fans as a cult classic now, it was a coming-of-age romantic comedy film directed by Kundan Shah. The film starred Suchitra, Shah Rukh and Deepak Tijori in the lead roles. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Rita Bhaduri, Satish Shah, Anjan Srivastava and Ashutosh Gowarikar, among others. The film was also remade in Telugu as Swapnalokam (1999).Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa was Suchitra's debut film. Since then, she has been part of multiple projects such as Jazbaat, Vaade Iraade, Vishwa, My Wife's Murder, Rann, Mittal v/s Mittal, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Odd Couple, among others. She has also acted in several television serials, including Kash-m-kash, Chunauti and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.