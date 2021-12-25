Actress Swara Bhasker, has no plans for marriage, says "I don't want to settle and mind someone whom I don't love just because I want a child"

Recenlty actress Swara Bhasker adpoted a child and decided to be single mother, in her recent interview she how badly she wanted a child, Swara said, "It is not like I want to be a mother and I will get a child overnight, it will take time. I am clear that I want a family and how I will get that family? Adoption was the way. I was very clear about the thought that I want a family and that was the reason why I got into the process of adoption."



In the same interview when she asked about her future plans related to marriage, she said there is no such plans, yes two parents are ideal for child but only if they both are in love, Swara quoted "There are so many children who grow up in broken families, so better be a single parent and raise a child in a healthy atmosphere. I don't want to settle and mind someone whom I don't love just because I want a child. So that is not in my mind,".

Meanwhile on the work front Swara will be soon seen in, Jahaan Chaar Yaar, and Aapkey Kamre Mein Koi Rehta Hai, directed by Gaurav Sinha.



