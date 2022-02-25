Adah Sharma takes down 'disrespectful' post featuring Bappi Lahiri after brutal trolling

Legendary music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15 due to multiple health issues. He breathed his last at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. However, days after the legendary singer's death, actress Adah Sharma shared a post featuring Bappi Da that left netizens irked. Adah was called out by Facebook users for her 'who wore it better' post that had a collage of her and the singer. Sharing a picture of the singer wearing his signature gold jewellery, the actress added her picture in the collage. It showed her wearing multiple chains and rings as she posed in a blazer without an inner shirt. The caption of the Facebook post read, "Who wore it better?" She has purportedly deleted it from her official handle on the social media platform. The 'distasteful' post isn't visible on her timeline.

In an interaction, Adah clarified that the Facebook entry was not something that she or her team created after Bappi's death and had actually been shared on another platform earlier. "The post was originally posted on my Instagram two years ago on 28 March 2020," she told The Times of India. Speaking about why she chose to upload the same on Facebook days after Bappi's death, the actor said, "The Bappi Da post that was uploaded on my Facebook page yesterday (February 24) had been scheduled for posting by us a month in advance. Unfortunately, we lost Bappi Da last week, making the scheduled post ill-timed."The post got huge backlash online, with many finding it to be ‘in very bad taste’. “Don’t compare yourself with a legend just for 5 seconds of fame,” a Facebook user said. Adah is known for starring in Bollywood films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando 3 and 1920.