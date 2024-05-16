Adam Sandler all set to return for 'Happy Gilmore' sequel

Washington [US], May 16 : The 1996 golf comedy 'Happy Gilmore' is getting a sequel and actor Adam Sandler is all set to return, reported People.

Netflix confirmed Adam Sandler, 57, would be returning as the titular character he played in the beloved 1996 golf comedy.

"Happy Gilmore is back! Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix," the streaming service wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Sandler later said in a video on X, "It's been 25 years since I've done this," as he took to the golf course.

"Let's see what happens, I'm scared! Shooter McGavin this is for you... that went pretty well, you're dead Shooter!" he added, referencing Christopher McDonald's character in the film.

McDonald is best known for playing the villainous professional golfer Shooter McGavin in the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore.

McDonald, 69, confirmed back in March that Sandler was working on a sequel to the hit flick.

While speaking to Audacy's 92.3 The Fan, McDonald said, "I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this.' "

"I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that?' and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2," the actor added.

He continued, "Maybe you should cut that out because I don't want to be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Wow, that would be awesome.' "

Drew Barrymore, Sandler's 49-year-old pal, stated in April that she emailed the actor about the potential sequel when addressing McDonald's comments on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"Are you kidding me? I want it, I need it, and I stayed up last night with my daughter watching Billy Madison," the actress said while noting another of Sandler's classic '90s comedies. "I sent Sandler a video of that, and then he sent me another video back and I'm waiting to see if he's confirming about the Happy Gilmore 2 script."

"So this just in, breaking news: I'll just say this, from my source, that it is in process," Barrymore later added, presumably after receiving a response from Sandler himself. "There is a process and that process is in process," reported People.

