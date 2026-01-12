Adam Sandler reflects on growing old

Los Angeles, Jan 12 Hollywood actor Adam Sandler has shared what it feels like to be all grown up. The 59-year-old actor recently gave different reasons why he knows he’s “f****** old”.

The actor received the Career Achievement Award at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards where he spoke about getting old, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He said, “Number one, the other day, I had to swallow a Viagra just to take a piss. And of course I had to call my doctor because of piss lasted for more than four hours. When I sit down, it sounds like a semi-truck driving over a family of lobsters cracking their knuckles and eating Pop Rocks. Number three, my tongue only has one taste bud left. Everything I eat now tastes like oatmeal, except oatmeal which tastes like Vaseline”.

As per ‘People’, among other relatable reasons that had the audience cackling included the actor using a font so big that his texts “can be read by anyone with a window seen on a Delta flight” and often finding himself having to “use a Dude Wipes”.

“Number six, when I dive to the bottom of the pool, most of my back skin stays floating on top of the water. Number seven, at my high school reunions, I spend most of the night saying, ‘I'm so sorry to hear that”, he added.

The actor also said that none of his toenails seem to be the same color anymore. Indeed, it tends to look like “a box of Crayola crayons” when he takes his socks off.

“Number nine, the other day I called the Depend diaper headquarters and asked them if they ever considered getting into the sweatpants game. And I wrote another one just in case that number nine didn't work”.

To wrap up his reasons, Sander said that, upon receiving the Academy Awards screeners app, he finds himself only staying awake for a total of eight minutes, although he would press play on 44 different movies.

