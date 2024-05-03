Adarsh Gourav gets attention from filmmakers seeking to use his singing talents

Mumbai, May 3 BAFTA-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav reveals that filmmakers have noticed his vocal prowess and want him to do playback singing for their upcoming films.

"Music is what definitely gives me that creative outlet apart from being on screen to express myself. I have been grateful and active in creating new music, and that has been something that has garnered attention," Adarsh said.

"Thankfully, people have been appreciating it, and that makes me truly happy. The music has also caught the attention of my peers and filmmakers, and they have expressed their desire to possibly collaborate with me for my music," he added.

The actor expressed his eagerness to explore this avenue and create music, possibly for movies as well.

Most recently, Adarsh collaborated with music composer Oaff for the track ‘Bechaini’.

Reflecting on his newfound success in the music industry, Adarsh said: "Music has always been a deeply ingrained passion of mine… I am excited to continue pushing boundaries and creating meaningful music."

