Adarsh Gourav shares how music "has been companion" amidst 'Alien' shooting schedule

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Actor Adarsh Gourav, who was seen in the streaming film 'Woh Bhi Din The', and released two albums, 'Kho Gaye' and 'Ishq Nachaawe', shared how music gives him solace amidst the tight shooting schedules of the Alien prequel series.

While talking about his passion for music and acting, he said, "Amidst the chaos of filming 'Alien' and striving for perfection in my craft, music has been my constant companion. It's where I find refuge and rejuvenation amidst the demanding schedules. The ability to express myself through both acting and music is truly a blessing."

He is all set to be seen in the highly anticipated TV series 'Alien'.

Earlier, he expressed his excitement for the project and said, "I am thrilled to be part of 'Aliens' and embark on this exciting journey with such a talented cast and crew. The opportunity to work alongside renowned creators like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is truly humbling, and I look forward to bringing this gripping narrative to life."

"I'm excited to shoot for the project after a brief schedule we had last year. There's a great energy amongst the team and the cast and we can't wait to put all the energy into making the series as iconic as the franchise is," he added.

Adarsh is working with the international cast and crew to bring the captivating story of Aliens to life. The shooting is happening in Thailand.

Adarsh received a positive response for his work in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

