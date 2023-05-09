Adipurush trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan's epic film reveals refined VFX

The new trailer for Adipurush, the epic film starring Prabhas, is finally out amid great expectations. Movie buffs have hailed the makers for the major overhaul made in the movie.The three-minute long trailer showcases the essence of Ramayana and features pivotal scenes from the epic tale.

Prabhas plays Ram, Kriti as Sita, and Saif as Raavan in the re-telling of Ramayana. The film is based on the timeless tale of Ramayana and Prabhas plays the character of Raghav. The trailer ends with a scene of Saif Ali Khan laughing evilly, hinting at the epic battle between Raghav and Lankesh.

Unlike the teaser, the trailer has undergone a major overhaul impressing the fans waiting eagerly with high hopes. The trailer features good VFX giving a glimpse into the stellar visuals of the film, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

While one netizen started off by saying, "The timeless epic trending in the hearts of many! ♥️#JaiShriRam, another one added, GOOSEBUMPS STUFF, whatta a trailer mahn, was very disappointed with the teaser earlier, but now the clothings, the visuals, dialogues, music, everything looks perfect. Will smash every existing box office record #AdipurushTrailer".

