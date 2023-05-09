Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s epic film with revised VFX wins hearts

The new trailer for Adipurush, the epic film starring Prabhas, is finally out amid great expectations. Director Om Raut’s film a big-screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana, in which Prabhas stars as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan essays the role of Lankesh. The teaser of Adipurush had been released last year, but it received negative response for the poor quality of its VFX. After the critical reception, it was decided to postpone the film and fine-tune the visuals. The trailer immediately sets itself apart from the earlier one, and it’s clear that work has gone into refining the visual effects.

The new trailer opens with a narration from Hanuman, who takes us through the familiar beats of the story — Raghav’s banishment, the abduction of Sita, and the creation of the bridge to Lanka. The second half of the trailer is made up almost entirely of speeches and battles, as Raghav inspires his army to fight by his side. Unlike the teaser, the new trailer doesn’t reveal much of Lankesh, who makes one appearance midway through the trailer, in disguise, and is then glimpsed briefly right at the end.The trailer was launched at a special screening in Hyderabad on Monday. The film’s team, including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and director Om Raut, attended the event that was held in a theatre in Hyderabad. Reports suggests that the screening was attended by fans amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage and will be release in theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Ajay-Atul of Sairat fame have composed the music for the movie. Adipurush will also have a world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, on June 13.