Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's Romantic Wedding Photos in Blood-Red Lehenga and Maharaja Look Break the Internet (See Pics)

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and the South Cinema industry, recently got hitched in a very private ceremony in Telangana earlier this September. The couple shared a photo of their wedding and surprised their fans, and now again they have dropped a few photos in which Aditi is seen wearing a blood-red lehenga and minimal jewelry, and Siddharth was looking like some Maharaja from the past. These photos are from Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan, which are currently going viral on social media.

Their photos quickly garnered numerous likes and comments, with fans expressing admiration and playfully questioning, "How many times will they get married?". Meanwhile sharing their romantic photos actress wrote, "The best thing to hold on to in life is each other ".

Meanwhile, Aditi and Siddharth first time got married in 400 years old Ranganayaka Swamy Temple, located at Srirangapur in Wanaparthy district, Telangana. As per the sources this temple holds special significance in Aditi's life. According to the Telangana government, the temple was built by the rajas of the Wanaparthy Samsthanam in the 18th century.

Aditi Siddarth's Sweet Love Story

Aditi and Siddarth met in 2021 on the sets of the Telugu film, 'Maha Samudram'. In the same conversation, Aditi shared the adorable wedding proposal Siddharth had planned for her. “I was closest to my nani, who passed away a few years ago. She started a school in Hyderabad. One day, Siddarth asked me if he could see it, knowing full well how close I had been to her.” They visited the school in March, and he asked Aditi to show him a special location close to her heart: a floor above the nursery section,” she recalled.

Upcoming Projects

After their marriage, several projects await the couple. Siddharth stars in 'Miss You,' set to release on November 29, 2024, alongside Ashika Ranganath, under the direction of N Rajasekar. This film follows his recent role in Indian 2, released on July 12, 2024. Meanwhile, Aditi Rao will appear in a silent film directed by Kishore Pandurang Belekar, alongside Vijay Sethupathi, exploring the challenges faced by an unemployed man and showcasing powerful performances.

Additionally, she stars in the Indo-UK co-production Lioness as Mehak Kaur, an immigrant woman in 1990s Southall, with her story juxtaposed against that of Princess Sophia Duleep Singh from the early 1900s.