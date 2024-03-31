Aditi Rao Hydari Spotted First Time After Engagement, Gives Broad Smiles When Asked About Siddharth 'Jija Ji' (Watch Now)

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari was recently in news for rumors about marring her longtime boyfriend actor Siddharth. Later on, she cleared the air that they are not married just engaged. Meanwhile, Aditi Hydari was spotted on airport flaunting her engagement ring.

In a video posted by a one of the media handles, Aditi is seen conversing with him, inquiring about the person he is waiting for. When he questions, "Didn't you bring sir? Sorry, I meant brother-in-law," she smiles broadly and mentions that he is elsewhere. Aditi opted for a casual co-ord set for her airport attire, complemented by a denim shirt.

Read More: Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari Clarify Relationship Status: Engaged, Not Married

Engaged Not Married

Couple later took to Instagram to announce their engagement, not marriage, by posting a picture together from Srirangapuram. Displaying their rings, they captioned the image with "E. N. G. A. G. E. D," along with sharing their affirmative response. Aditi adorned a diamond ring while Siddharth wore a gold band. Their love tale began when Aditi and Siddharth crossed paths on the set of Ajay Bhupathi's 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. Despite the lukewarm reception of the film, also starring Sharwanand, it laid the foundation for their love story. Although the couple kept their relationship low-key, they were frequently seen together.

They even created an Instagram Reel, dancing to Tum Tum from the Tamil movie Enemy in 2023, adding fuel to the speculations. Aditi and Siddharth made their red-carpet debut at the screening of Vikramaditya Motwane's series Jubilee last year. In terms of upcoming projects, Aditi is set to appear in Gandhi Talks and Lioness. Additionally, she will feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix India web series, Heeramandi, scheduled for release on May 1. Siddharth will soon be seen in Shankar's Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh.

