Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari Clarify Relationship Status: Engaged, Not Married

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth clarified their relationship status on social media, revealing they are engaged but not married.

The couple shared photos on Instagram showcasing their engagement rings. Hydari's ring features two diamonds: a round and a teardrop shape. Siddharth's band is gold with a red stripe.

“He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D,” Aditi captioned her Instagram post. “She said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D,” wrote Sidharth in his post.

Congratulatory messages flooded their social media pages.

Earlier reports claimed the couple had married. Sachin Kumbhar, the host for the announcement event of Hydari's upcoming Netflix series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar," mistakenly stated her absence was due to a wedding that day. Media outlets also reported a temple wedding in Telangana.

Hydari and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 film "Maha Samudram." Siddharth recently received critical acclaim for his role in "Chitta." Hydari will next appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series "Heeramandi" alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Manisha Koirala.