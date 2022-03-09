Aditi Sajwan grateful as 'Haathi Ghoda Paalki...' completes 100 episodes

Mumbai, March 9 Actress Aditi Sajwan has all the reasons to cheer up as her show 'Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki' has completed 100 episodes.

She is essaying the character of Yashoda in the mythological drama based on the life of Lord Krishna.

She says: "Today, 'Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki' completes 100 episodes. Though it's just a small step , we know and understand the amount of effort and dedication of each and every person towards making this day a possibility. I think I'm the happiest person. This show is like a baby to me, I'm very emotionally attached to Krishna's childhood story."

'Meri Doli Tere Angana' actress adds: "I've played this character twice in my career now. So, this achievement feels like a huge win. And indeed it is, in the era of fast paced web content and shows getting off air prematurely. And I'm very thankful to our producers and fans and loving viewers of the show."

Produced by Siddhart Kumar Tewary the show features actors such as Aditi Sajwan, Hazel Kaur, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh. 'Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki' airs on Star Bharat.

