Aditya Chopra to launch Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday as the next big star of Bollywood

Aditya Chopra who has launched many careers in Bollywood from Ranveer Singh to Anushka Sharma is all set to launch Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan. According to reports, Ahaan has been undergoing intensive grooming under Adi’s guidance for the past 3 years and Ahaan’s dedication and talent has impressed Adi.A trade informer said, “Ahaan has got his big Bollywood break and it is under the YRF banner! It couldn’t be bigger than this for Ahaan. Aditya Chopra is grooming him, and his film will go on floors early next year. Ahaan has proven to Adi that he is very dedicated about his craft and so, Adi has signed him on in the YRF Talent division that has historically managed the careers of incredible performers like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, to name a few.”

The source added, “It is the Gen Z era now and so it is highly likely that the next big star of India will be from this generation. Someone who is relatable to today’s youth. With Aditya Chopra feeling that Ahaan is a strong contender for this level of stardom, all eyes will be on the young boy to see how he can floor everyone with his first film. Ahaan has shown that he chooses to stay away from the public gaze in the recent years to only focus on improving his craft and that goes well with the YRF ethos because the company always bets on talent and sincerity. This is the reason why YRF has been able to produce the top stars of the country.” YRF Talent has been shaping the careers of several stars of the Hindi film industry for more than 13 years now. Ahaan Panday is son of Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday, brother of Chunky Panday

