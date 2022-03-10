Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal name their newborn daughter, Tvisha, reveals what it means

Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal recently embraced parenthood, and in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, the artiste revealed their daughter’s name and also explained the meaning behind it. When a fan asked the question, “Name for your daughter yet?” Aditya responded directly with the name — Tvisha Narayan Jha.

He also wrote a post script, and said he was the one searching for appropriate girl names while everyone was convinced a boy would be born. “PS: I was the only one primarily researching baby girl names while everyone was busy looking for boy names.” When another fan asked the meaning behind the lovely name, Aditya wrote a wordy answer — “Splendour, lustre, light, sun-rays. It’s quite cool because my father’s name means ‘risen sun’ mine means ‘sun’ and hers means rays of sun. Also it almost has Shweta’s entire name in it as well as the god she worships, Shiva.” Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal had dated for nearly a decade before tying the knot on December 1, 2020.

