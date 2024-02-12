Aditya Narayan snatches phone from fan, throws it away amid concert

Mumbai, Feb 12 Singer Aditya Narayan has received flak after a video of him hitting a fan and throwing their phone amid a concert went viral on social media.

Aditya, son of veteran singer Udit Narayan, was performing at a concert in a college in Chhattisgarh during the weekend.

In a clip, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, the singer is seen crooning ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from ‘Don’ starring Shah Rukh Khan. He is then seen losing his cool over a fan after the singer noticed him record while he was performing.

The next thing in the video shows Aditya hitting the fan with his mic and then taking his phone and throwing it into the crowd. The video also showed that the concert goers were in shock.

However, there is no clarity about what made Aditya so angry over the fan.

This is not the first time Aditya lost his cool. In 2017, he was seen in a heated fight with airport staff at the Raipur airport.

