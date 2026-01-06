Aditya Roy Kapur Reacts to Reports of Him Opting Out of Mohit Suri’s Next Film

Recent media reports suggesting that Aditya Roy Kapur was in talks for Mohit Suri’s next directorial and later opted out have now been firmly denied. The speculation sparked curiosity but sources close to the actor have clarified that the reports are inaccurate and based on incorrect assumptions. According to a source close to Aditya Roy Kapur, there were no discussions or casting conversations between the actor and the filmmaker. “A lot has been written about Aditya being in talks for Mohit’s film, but the truth is far simpler — there were no discussions or casting offers made. So, the question of him opting out doesn’t arise,” the source stated.



Aditya Roy Kapur himself also addressed the rumours, brushing them off with humour. When contacted, the actor said with a smile, “The report isn’t true. Mohit and I have only been meeting to play cricket, not to discuss a film!”

The rumours had gained traction as reports indicated that an untitled project was being developed with Mohit Suri at the helm and Aditya Roy Kapur being considered as the leading man. While the project was said to be in its early stages, the screenplay was expected to be under development with casting decisions reportedly expected to be taken only at a later point. However, no further details on the film were being revealed.