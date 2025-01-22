Aditya Seal Takes to a New Sport, Padel Board, Engages in a Friendly Match With Alia Bhatt

Aditya Seal was recently spotted enjoying a game of Padel Ball alongside Alia Bhatt. The duo's teamwork in the game caught attention, as a video of them playing together was captured, showcasing their camaraderie and sporting spirit. Aditya, a sports enthusiast, is always exploring new ways to keep his fitness regime dynamic and engaging. While he enjoys playing a variety of sports, he has recently discovered a new passion for Padel Ball. A unique blend of tennis and squash, Padel has captured Aditya's interest and become an integral part of his fitness routine.

Padel ball, on the other hand, is also gaining traction among Indian celebrities, combining elements of badminton, tennis, and squash. Played with paddles and a perforated plastic ball on a badminton-sized court, it offers an exciting way to stay active and competitive.

Speaking about his newfound love for Padel Ball, Aditya said, "Padel has taken me by surprise. I expected it to be a very easy sport, tennis ka bachcha. I thought I wouldn’t break a sweat. But the sport took me by surprise. Its quite a strategic game and quite exhausting. Now i realise the reason for why the sport is gaining so much popularity. And honestly its a great sport to play with friends. For me, playing a sport is a great contribution towards fitness. And if its mixed with sense of fun with friends, thats an absolute game changer. And that’s what this sport provides."

Aditya's passion for sports continues to inspire his fans, proving that fitness is not just about working out but also about embracing activities that keep both the mind and body active. With the growing popularity of paddle ball among celebrities, it seems these sports are here to stay.