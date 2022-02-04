Adivi Sesh starrer Major to be out in theatres on 27 May

Adivi Sesh starrer biographical drama Major has got an official release date. The Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial will be released in theatres worldwide on 27 May. Presently, Adivi Sesh’s first Pan India film Major is in the last leg of post-production. Talking about the film’s release, the actor recently tweeted, “Cinema is truth 24 Frames per second - Jean Luc Godard #MajorTheFilm Release will be decided the RIGHT way."Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and it will also be released in Malayalam.

Major narrates the untold story of the 2008 Mumbai attacks braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It showcases his journey as a child up to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he was martyred. Actor Adivi Sesh will play the lead Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film. The film will also star Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. While Vamsi Patchipulusu has handled the cinematography for the film, the music for the film has been composed by Sricharan Pakala.