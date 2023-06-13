Adivi Sesh to star in upcoming action Love Story

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : Actor Adivi Sesh is all set to essay a never seen avatar as he will explore romance on screen.

Taking to Twitter, Adivi shared the exciting news with his fans.

Next one (other than G2) will be a Love Story. [?] Will Announce in the coming months. — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) June 12, 2023

As fans eagerly wait for spy thriller G2 to release this year, Sesh has tweeted and piqued the interest of fans hinting towards a new film.

Sources close to the actor revealed that Sesh has been actively reading scripts of the romantic genre and is ready to shine in his new role.

Reportedly, Sesh will also be seen romancing a B-town diva in this action Love Story.

While the title and additional details are yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, he was last seen in 'Major'.

'Major' depicted the real-life story of Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the tragic events of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Helmed by Sashi Karan Tikka, 'Major' also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma.

In the film, Adivi essays the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life, while fighting terrorists and rescuing 14 hostages in the Taj Mahal Hotel.

Major has won the hearts of millions of viewers, and Adivi Sesh's portrayal of Sandeep Unnikrishnan has been highly praised.

Bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment Pvt Limited and A+S Movies, 'Major' was released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on June 3, 2022.

On the work front, Sesh will be seen in 'G2', and the shooting for the film will commence soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor