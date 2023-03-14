Adnan Sami calls Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ‘frog in a pond’, after 'Naatu Naatu' Oscar win

Singer Adnan Sami kicked up a storm on social media for calling Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a “regional minded frog in a pond” over his congratulatory tweet on the film 'RRR' that won Oscars for best original song. Expressing joy over 'Naatu, Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's period action film 'RRR' winning an Oscar award, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was filled with pride on a Telugu song being given its due recognition internationally and tweeted, “The #Telugu flag is flying higher! ”He congratulated SS Rajamouli, musical composer MM Keervani, actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR, and others for the Oscar win and thanked them for making “crores of Telugu people across the world and all Indians incredibly proud!”

While many joined YSR in thanking the RRR team for bringing Oscars home, singer Adnan Sami saw his tweet “creating regional divide” and alleged that the Andhra CM was “unable to embrace or preach national pride!”S. Rajiv Krishna, YSR Congress spokesperson and advisor to Andhra Pradesh government, said, "Dear @AdnanSamiLive first speak politely since you are addressing the CM of a State. Second - the song is in Telugu, all the people involved are Telugu & hence yes we are proud to be Telugu today & also proud to be Indian. Not mutually exclusive. Stop creating controversies!!"The tweet triggered a barrage of reaction, with many criticising the singer for using such language against a chief minister.Earlier in January, Adnan had called out YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his similar tweet when Naatu Naatu bagged the Golden Globe Award. He had questioned the chief minister's tweet saying, "Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country... Especially internationally, we are one country! This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you... Jai HIND.”Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian film to earn a nomination and win in the best original song category. Previously, Indian artist A.R. Rahman won an Oscar in the category for Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire, a British production, in 2009.

