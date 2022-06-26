Adnan Sami's jaw-dropping transformation takes over the internet
By IANS | Published: June 26, 2022 12:51 PM 2022-06-26T12:51:03+5:30 2022-06-26T13:00:07+5:30
Mumbai, June 26 Singer Adnan Sami's latest pictures from his Maldivian holiday have taken over social media as ...
Mumbai, June 26 Singer Adnan Sami's latest pictures from his Maldivian holiday have taken over social media as it seems he has undergone a huge weight loss transformation.
Sami took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his holiday with family, which took the fans and social media users by surprise.
He shared a picture with his daughter while chilling in the pool. He captioned the picture: "There's absolutely no time to waste & so 'Let The FUN Begin PARTY-POOPER-DISCLAIMER- It's NON-ALCOHOLIC Sparkling Grape Juice'."
He also shared a selfie, where he is seen flaunting a big smile at the camera with a picturesque view of the ocean and the sky in the background.
According to reports, when Sami stepped into the industry, he weighed a whopping over 200 kilos. He is popular for his songs such as 'Bhardo jholi',' 'Lift Karadey' and 'Sun Zara', among many others.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app