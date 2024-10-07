Adnan Sami's Mother Naureen Sami Khan Dies At 77; Singer Pens Emotional Note

Singer Adnan Sami's mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, passed away at the age of 77. On Monday (October 7), Adnan took to his official social media account to mourn her demise. The cause of her death is not known yet. On X, the singer wrote, "It’s with the greatest sadness and infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan… We are overtaken by profound grief. She was an incredible lady who shared love and joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely."

"Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul. إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون May Allah SWT bless our dearest Mother in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen," he added. Soon after sharing this heartbreaking news on social media, his fans and followers expressed condolences. Adnan Sami, who has a massive following across India and Pakistan, is best known for his contributions to Bollywood music. His most recent hit was “Bhar Do Jholi Meri” from Salman Khan’s 2015 film “Bajrangi Bhaijaan.”

He was raised and educated in the United Kingdom. He was previously a Canadian citizen, but became a naturalized Indian citizen in 2016.He was born to Arshad Sami Khan, a Pakistani Air Force veteran and diplomat of Pashtun origin, and Naureen, who was originally from the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir The Times of India has called him the "Sultan of Music. He was awarded the Padma Shri on 26 January 2020



