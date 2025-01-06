Adrien Brody clinches first Golden Globe for 'The Brutalist' at 2025 awards

Los Angeles (California) [US], January 6 : Hollywood's A-list stars shone brightly at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, with Adrien Brody taking home the top honor for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in 'The Brutalist'.

On a night filled with glamour and excitement, Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody triumphed at the Golden Globes, securing the award for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his captivating performance in The Brutalist. This marks his first Golden Globe win, adding another prestigious accolade to his career.

Brody emerged victorious from a competitive pool of nominees, including Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice). The actor's win was a heartfelt moment for fans and colleagues alike.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Brody expressed his deep gratitude, reflecting on his journey in Hollywood and the personal significance of his role in 'The Brutalist'.

"I will cherish this moment forever," Brody said, adding, "This has been an incredible journey, and I'm proud to share this moment with all of you," during his emotional award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes 2025 ceremony.

During his speech, Brody also honored his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, praising her strength and resilience. Chapman, known for her work in fashion, has faced public challenges, including her previous marriage to Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Golden Globe Awards, broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton, celebrated the best in film and television, officially launching the 2025 awards season. The star-studded event saw Hollywood's finest walking the red carpet, including celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and Glen Powell, all showcasing stunning fashion choices.

This year's ceremony featured several notable moments, including the presentation of the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award to Viola Davis and the Carol Burnett Award to Ted Danson during a special pre-event dubbed the "Golden Gala."

The ceremony streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ in the U.S. and via Lionsgate Play in India.

