Adriyan Rae joins cast of upcoming series 'Forever'

Washington [US], April 3 : American actor Adriyan Rae has joined the cast of Netflix's 'Forever' created by Mara Brock Akil. 'Forever' is a reimagining of Judy Blume's 1975 novel that follows the epic love tale of two black youths discovering their identities via the difficult and poignant journey of becoming each other's firsts in 2018 Los Angeles, according to Deadline.

Like its inspiration, the show will examine "the idea of your first love being with you forever," said Brock Akil, who created acclaimed stories of black love and growth like the sitcom 'Girlfriends' and the drama 'Being Mary Jane.' She was also a writer on the YA comedy Moesha.

Oscar-winner Regina King (One Night in Miami) will serve as executive producer and will direct the first episode. As per Deadline, Rae will portray Brittany, one of Keisha's older cousins, and is described as a social climber who looks out for Keisha and her well-being like an older sistereven if she usually does it with a sarcastic sense of humour and blunt, direct attitude. Brittany is a loyal support system for Keisha and her mom Shelly, and always brings a sense of fun to wherever she goesincluding affectionately calling Keisha 'Urkel' due to her book-smart nature.

Lovie Simone will play Keisha Clarke, while Michael Cooper Jr (On the Come Up) will depict Justin Edwards. Karen Pittman and Wood Harris complete the cast thus far.

Rae is now starring as 'Brittany Pitts' in the Paramount+ version of The Game. She has also recently led the cast of SYFY's Vagrant Queen, appeared in NBC's Chicago Fire and Hulu's horror-thriller series Light As A Feather, and guest starred on a number of shows, including FX's Atlanta, BET's American Soul, and FOX's musical drama Star, produced by Empire.

In the film, she has had roles in Sony's Superfly with Jennifer Morrison, Trevor Jackson, and Michael Kenneth Williams, and Netflix's Burning Sands alongside Alfre Woodard and Trevante Rhodes, reported Deadline.

