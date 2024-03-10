Adult star Sophia Leone Dies at 26, Found Unresponsive

In a shocking bit of news, adult film star Sophia Leone passed away under mysterious circumstances 26 after being found "unresponsive" in her apartmen her stepfather Mike Romero confirmed the news. Sophia was found "unresponsive" in her apartment in the US on March 1 by her family, Romero wrote on GoFundMe, as he sought funds for her memorial.

"On behalf of her mother and family, it is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia's passing," he said.The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock. On top of the difficult process of grieving and seeking justice for Sophia, the family is also facing the financial burden that they were not prepared for," Romero added.He also said that an investigation by local police into the cause of death is still currently ongoing.

Her modeling agency, 101 Modeling, also confirmed the news and said that their "hearts are broken by the untimely and tragic passing of our beloved Sophia Leone"."A beautiful spirit who touched many of us. RIP sweet angel and know how much we loved you. A gofund me has been started for her family," 101 Modeling said in a post on X.

They also said that she didn't die of suicide and that her death was being investigated as a "home invasion homicide". Sophia Leone was born on June 10, 1997, in Miami in the US. She reportedly entered the adult entertainment industry at the age of 18 and was said to have a net worth north of $1 million.