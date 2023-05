Afghani woman in Pathaan is actually Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan opened in theatres on Wednesday, January 26, amid much fanfare. It collected Rs 100 crore globally on the first day and received rave reviews. Here is some surprising news about the movie. Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat played a role in the biggie. Pathaan is a spy-thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand.

The third of Bollywood's three Khans may not have been present in person in 'Pathaan', but Aamir Khan's elder sister Nikhat was definitely there. She set the Internet on fire when she shared on social media a still from a scene where she appears with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Pathaan'. In the movie, Nikhat Khan Hegde played an Afghan woman, who can be seen blessing SRK in the scene.Nikhat also shared the reaction of one of her fans, who mentioned that he could see his two favourites in one frame: "Soo amazing ma'am, @nikhat3628 My favourites in one frames." Another Instagram user simply wrote: "Hamari Nikhat."Nikhat has produced films such as 'Tum Mere Ho', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Madhosh' and 'Lagaan'. She has also acted in 'Mission Mangal', 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'