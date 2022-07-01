After London Indian Film Festival, 'Dobaaraa' headed for Fantasia Montreal

Mumbai, July 1 Senior Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's upcoming directorial ‘Dobaaraa is to be screened at the Fantasia Film Festival, which will be held from July 14 to August 3.

The film festival will be celebrating its 26th anniversary in Montreal with its Frontières International Co-Production Market, which is being held on July 21-24. Also to be screened is a slate of Korean, Spanish and Japanese films.

Earlier, ‘Dobaaraa' was the opening film at the London Indian Film Festival 2022. The film, along with its concept, was well appreciated by the global audience. The screening was attended by the film's team Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, who has earlier worked with Pannu in ‘Thappad'.

‘Dobaaraa' will be released in theatres worldwide on August 19. The film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Cult Movies, which is a new wing of Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose of Athena.

